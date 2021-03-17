Limited-edition Grog Shop merch on sale to benefit venue

(WOIO) - Say what you will about Cleveland, but we’ve got grit.
That’s true for our people and our music venues, many of which have gotten creative to try to stay afloat during the pandemic.
Now the Grog Shop and Vans have teamed up to create a limited-edition line of shoes and shirts.
The net proceeds go directly to the beloved Cleveland Heights venue.
“The Grog Shop is an independent live music venue in Cleveland Heights, Ohio that has been showcasing emerging artists, of all genres, and comedians for over 28 years,” the owners wrote on the Vans website. “We hope to continue our path to promote all genres of music for all people.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.