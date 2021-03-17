Live performances to return to Playhouse Square this June

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - After more than a year of closed stages, Playhouse Square will host a live performance on June 11.
The pub concert style show “The Choir of Man” will run from June 11 through July 11 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
Capacity will be limited and masks will be required.
Tickets start at $59 and go on sale 11 a.m. Wednesday at playhousesquare.org.
“This is the moment we have been waiting for,” Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci said. “It gives me great joy to say that we can begin welcoming guests back to Playhouse Square, and we will do so with health and safety as our first priority.”
Tickets to the performance will be sold in pods of two, four or six.
“The Choir of Man” features a cast of tap dancers, singers and instrumentalists sitting a pub, singing everything from Adele to Queen.
Live performances stopped on March 12, 2020 after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order that banned gatherings of more than 100 people.
Playhouse Square will announce its full KeyBank Broadway Series lineup for Fall 2021 on April 7.
