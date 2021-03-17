Man shot by Shelby police, taken to hospital

SHELBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers from the Shelby Police Department shot a man who pointed a rifle at them during a welfare check late Tuesday night, the Chief of Police said.
The man was taken to the hospital after he was shot; police haven’t said anything about his condition.
According to police, officers conducted a welfare check on a potentially armed and suicidal man at the west end of Seneca Drive.
As officers showed up, a man standing near their vehicle shot a rifle. When police attempted to talk to the man, he fired more shots.
Just before 1 a.m., the man pointed his rifle at officers. Two officers shot at the man, who was hit and then ordered to move away from his rifle, police said.
Emergency crews at the scene treated the man and took him to the hospital,
In addition to the Shelby Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Plymouth Police Department, Ontario Police Department and Mansfield Police Department were also involved.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
The two officers who shot the man were placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under review.
The incident took place near Dowds Elementary School.
