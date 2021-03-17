Mass COVID-19 vaccinations now underway for next 8 weeks at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday morning marked the official launch of Ohio’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
“This is an example of Ohio at its finest, citizens coming together to help ensure that all Ohioans, no matter where they live, have access to the vaccine,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Federal, state, and local partners transformed Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center into a mass vaccination clinic that will be used to administer approximately 6,000 shots daily for eight weeks.
- Pfizer vaccine administered during first three weeks
- Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in weeks four through six
- The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out during weeks seven and eight
Around 480 individuals will be able to get the shot at one time before being rotated out of the Wolstein Center for the next group, Ohio Air National Guard Brigadier General Rebecca O’Connor said.
“People will flow into their seats they will have their health screening and the vaccinator will come will come with the carts rolling down the aisle to administer the vaccination,” O’Connor described.
As of Wednesday, individuals who are 50 years and older or who have certain medical conditions or occupations are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
Beginning Friday, that eligibility expands. Those who are at least 40 years of age or have other qualifying conditions can register for the shot, with eligibility opening to all individuals who are 16 years and older beginning March 29.
