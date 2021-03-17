Much the same for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, but still a little different this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s St. Patrick’s Day and despite the fact coronavirus canceled the downtown parade for the second straight year and several prominent Irish bars have closed because of the pandemic, celebrations will resume.
At Nora’s Public House in Willoughby, doors opened at 6 a.m. and the bar was almost at capacity by 6:30 a.m.
Nora’s has 1,200 pounds of corned beef ready to go and they expect to sell it all today.
They’re also stocked up on Irish liquor and Irish beer. Since March 1st, the bar has been selling a keg of Guinness beer a day, the same as last year before the bar shut down two days before St. Patrick’s Day.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all patrons must sit while they’re in the bar. Plexiglass dividers are also in place.
