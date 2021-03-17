Native American communities feel worse effects of pandemic

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A pandemic that’s affected seemingly every part of our lives certainly hasn’t spared Native Americans.
Native Americans and Alaskan Natives are four times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
They’re also almost twice as likely as white people to die from COVID-19.
These deaths are doubly devastating to Native communities because elders are seen as the keepers of tribal history and culture.
Ceremonial gatherings and traditional events have been scarce over the past year as Native American communities are trying to protect their elders during the Covid-19 pandemic, CNN reported.
19 News anchor Neeha Curtis talked with Marlys Rambeau, Chairperson of the Lake Erie Native American Council, about how the pandemic is affecting native, and indigenous people in Northeast Ohio.
Rambeau said Native Americans who don’t live on a reservation haven’t seen much help from the government.
“We are the most minority of the minority,” Rambeau said. “Our community has not been in touch with any governmental agencies that I’m aware of. We’re definitely not on anybody’s priority list here. That’s for sure.”
