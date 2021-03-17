Northeast Ohio Weather: FIRST ALERT DAY tomorrow for intense wind and rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beautiful weather today for St. Patrick’s Day. Many will be in the 60s this afternoon. The team is monitoring a major storm to our south. A dangerous setup in the Southeast United States as violent tornadoes and wind damage from severe storms is a big threat later today and tonight. This storm will across southern Ohio tomorrow. Widespread rain, that will be heavy at times, is in the forecast for us tomorrow. Intense wind out of the northeast will gust over 50 mph at times. This could cause some damage and power loss. That’s the reason for the ALERT. A blast of colder air for Friday, but we dry out. The winds Friday will gust to 40 mph. Temperatures only in the 30s. A sunny weekend ahead with a warming trend.