Ohio doctor says COVID-19 vaccine availability promising as new variants spread

“At this point, there’s a couple of unanswered questions, we don’t know about the variants, are there going to be more variants that show up and we don’t have those booster shots? And we don’t know yet, how long the shots that people are receiving at this point—how long is that immunity going to last? Is it going to wane over time, or how long are we going to be protected with the current vaccines that are available?” Agarwal said.