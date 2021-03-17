Ohio doctor says COVID-19 vaccine availability promising as new variants spread

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The race to vaccinate Americans continues as the spread of new coronavirus variants concerns health officials.
The UK variant has been found to be more transmissible, more deadly, and it’s here in Ohio.
But there is promising news in the fight against the coronavirus as thousands more Americans get vaccinated every day.
“This is what we really need. We need to vaccinate as many people as we can. And I’m really, really pleased to see that, that we’ve increased the amount of vaccine availability,” said Dr. Shanu Agarwal, Chair of Infection Control at Summa Health in Akron.
“I’m really impressed at how much we’ve ramped up the availability of the vaccines in the last two months,” she said.
She said it’s important to follow the new CDC guidelines until we reach herd immunity, which is at least 70% of Americans vaccinated.
“The recommendations are that if everyone is vaccinated, it’s okay to take off your mask. But I just want to caution that it’s really meant for if you’re inside the home, it is not looking at medium or large-sized gatherings. So still keeping that gathering very small,” Agarwal said.
All eyes are on new variants like the UK variant known as B117.
New research reveals it’s associated with an estimated 64% higher risk of dying from COVID-19.
Dr. Agarwal said coronaviruses tend to mutate and we can’t let down our guard.
“Just another reason we need to practice the safe distancing, wearing a mask, washing our hands until we know more about the variants,” she said.
Studies are underway to answer the unknown.
“At this point, there’s a couple of unanswered questions, we don’t know about the variants, are there going to be more variants that show up and we don’t have those booster shots? And we don’t know yet, how long the shots that people are receiving at this point—how long is that immunity going to last? Is it going to wane over time, or how long are we going to be protected with the current vaccines that are available?” Agarwal said.
Dr. Agarwal encourages you to get the shot if you qualify.
“So I think as we vaccinate more people, it’ll be sort of a confidence booster, like okay, everyone they’re doing fine, we’re seeing the numbers come down and to really encourage those folks to get vaccinated,” she said.
She recommends taking whichever vaccine is available.
“It’s just important to get the vaccine, not which one,” Agarwal said.
We asked Dr. Agarwal whether the President’s goal of opening up vaccine appointments to all Americans by May is realistic.
She said looking at how quickly things have ramped up she believes it’s possible, but it all depends on supply. And factors like weather can have an impact too.
