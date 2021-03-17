Ohio representative wants to rename state park after former President Trump

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Former President Donald Trump could soon have an Ohio state park named in his honor.
State Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) recently issued a statement in support of changing Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park.
Loychik said in the statement he would soon be introducing the bill “to recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye state.”
Here is the full statement from Loychik:
“This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County. I witnessed the unprecedented and astounding support that President Trump received from constituents across the 63rd District and on Mosquito Lake State Park.
“This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that was very well-received with my constituency and the state. I will soon be introducing this bill to recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye state.
“I have more exciting news to come on this initiative, stay tuned!”
Mosquito Lake State Park is located in Trumbull County which is in the northeast part of Ohio.
