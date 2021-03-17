Police rebuttal: Attorney files response to federal excessive force lawsuit against Put-in-Bay officers

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal lawsuit from angry vacationers is met with police rebuttal.
19 Investigates obtained newly filed court records that explain why attorneys say officers didn’t do anything wrong back in June of 2020.
The incident began with a traffic stop that quickly escalated to chaos.
Nine people were taken into custody after police say they stopped a golf cart that was carrying too many riders.
When all charges, including assault and rioting, were dropped in the case, several of those arrested that night filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers.
Now, the city’s just filed a response to the claims within the lawsuit.
The suit says officers used excessive force by drawing their guns on the group and using a stun gun on two of the men.
It also says officers falsely imprisoned the island visitors.
Attorneys for the city and the officers however say the group “invited the alleged conduct against them,” because they were not cooperating with police.
The two officers named in the suit have since resigned from their positions, but the city says they were acting in self-defense or the defense of others in the area this night.
And, the response filed this month says since these officers were working for the department when the incident happened, they have qualified immunity and cannot be sued individually.
The former Chief of Police also resigned from the department after the June incident.
We reached out to the city to see if the mayor had any additional comments for our story.
She did not reply.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.