Reward offered for help capturing Lorain vandalism suspects

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Port Authority is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the capture of three vandalism suspects.
According to officials, the vandals damaged the Black River Landing in Lorain after midnight on March 14.
- Suspect #1 is wearing camo pants, a black and camo hoodie, boots and a black face mask.
- Suspect #2 is carrying a blue drawstring bag and is wearing a black jacket with a hood and baseball cap, blue jeans and black shoes.
- Suspect #3 wearing a dark-color hoodie, black athletic pants with vertical white stripes on the sides and red tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.
