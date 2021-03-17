UAW slams Ford for apparent plan to pull massive investment from Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Auto Workers, the union representing employees at the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, slammed Ford in a scathing letter over an apparent plan to pull a nearly $1 billion investment.
“Unfortunately, Ford Motor Company has decided it will not honor its promise to add a new product to OHAP and, instead, it intends to build the next-generation vehicle in Mexico,” wrote Gerald Kariem, the Vice President and Director of the UAW’s Ford Department.
The letter was addressed to the union rank and file and obtained by 19 News.
In 2019, Ford committed to investing $900 million in the plant to produce the next-generation vehicle.
“We 100% reject the company’s decision to put corporate greed and more potential profits over American jobs and the future of our members,” the letter said.
During a previously scheduled Senate Finance Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) grilled a Ford executive who was involved in the hearing.
“They promised [it] would create more than 1,500 jobs. Ford announced instead it is deciding not to honor that,” said Brown. “The decision to turn its back on the community is just unacceptable.”
In response, Jonathan Jennings, a Vice President with Ford, did not confirm or deny specifics of the plan moving forward.
“We’ve actually invested $185 million dollars and created 100 new jobs there at the assembly plant. We are invested in the facility. We’re looking to increase the capacity that the facility provides for the super duty perspective,” Jennings said.
“But the $900 million dollar commitment is no longer, is that what you’re saying?” Brown pressed.
Without answering, Jennings pointed to the $185 million in investments.
“[That] is significantly less than $900 million. Even people in Washington can do that math,” Brown said. “I’m hopeful that your company will step up and do the right thing. This is not the last time you’ll hear from us. We’ve talked to the administration; President Biden has strong feelings about this.”
