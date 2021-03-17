U.S. Marshals arrest man for robbing woman at gunpoint inside Akron store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a 40-year-old man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint inside a store in February.
Akron police said Calvin Hunt was taken into custody Tuesday inside a home in the 2600 block of Lancashire Drive in Stow.
A second suspect, Brandon Travis, 34, was arrested Feb. 10.
Akron police said Hunt and Travis entered Dollar Magic in the 1100 block of E. Tallmadge Avenue around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Once inside the store, Akron police said they pointed a gun at a 56-year-old woman playing lottery games.
They then allegedly demanded money from her before running out of the store.
Both men are being held at the Summit County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.