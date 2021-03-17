Westlake Police arrest 3 people in connection to home invasion after 2 victims robbed, beaten, and tied up

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested three people in connection to a home invasion in Westlake Monday morning.
“We got a guy with a gun, hurry up he just robbed some people, he just pointed a gun!” a panicked caller told the 911 dispatcher.
“What does the man with the gun look like?” asked the dispatcher.
“He’s got a red hoodie on, dressed in black,” the caller replied.
Two Westlake residents were the victims of a robbery early Monday morning.
Police say the thieves broke into their apartment, tied them up, and robbed them.
“He pistol-whipped! He just pulled out a gun on all of us, hurry up!” the caller screamed.
It happened at the Columbia Colony apartments on Center Ridge Road at around 7:30 in the morning.
According to reports, one of the victims was pistol-whipped and bleeding from the head.
“All I know is I heard some screaming, there’s a robbery going on, there’s a male coming back inside the building he’s bleeding. There’s stuff that’s all over in the parking lot,” a neighbor said.
Witnesses told police that several men, one armed with a handgun, were involved and ran off.
Westlake Police and nearby agencies searched the area.
Authorities found one man in the woods behind the apartment complex.
The second man was arrested at this shopping plaza at the corner of Canterbury and Center Ridge Road and a woman they believe was involved was stopped in a silver pickup at the intersection of Dover and Center Ridge roads.
“There was a physical altercation, someone was just pistol-whipped and the man just pulled a gun and a red hoodie?” the dispatcher asked.
“Yes!” the caller yelled.
Police arrested 26-year-old Christina Brady, 36-year-old Kevin Williamson, and 35-year-old Ryan Glass for the robbery.
Both victims were injured during the robbery and taken to the hospital but are going to be okay.
Westlake police say they do not believe this crime was random and they think the apartment was targeted.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.