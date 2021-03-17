Women more likely to report side effects after COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Women are reporting the vast majority of adverse side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a February study published by the CDC.
The study tracked the 13.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the U.S. between December 14 and January 13.
More than 61% of those doses were given to women, who accounted for nearly 79% of reports of adverse reactions, according to the report.
The most frequently reported symptoms after vaccination, included headache, fatigue, and dizziness.
There were 62 cases of anaphylaxis.
Overall, nearly 91% of reports of adverse reactions were classified as nonserious. Less than 10% were classified as serious, including 113 deaths.
The study only includes Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine.
