Women more likely to report side effects after COVID-19 vaccine
By Stephanie Czekalinski | March 16, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 9:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Women are reporting the vast majority of adverse side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a February study published by the CDC.

The study tracked the 13.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the U.S. between December 14 and January 13.

More than 61% of those doses were given to women, who accounted for nearly 79% of reports of adverse reactions, according to the report.

The most frequently reported symptoms after vaccination, included headache, fatigue, and dizziness.

There were 62 cases of anaphylaxis.

Overall, nearly 91% of reports of adverse reactions were classified as nonserious. Less than 10% were classified as serious, including 113 deaths.

The study only includes Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine.

