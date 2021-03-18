Are vaccine passports the future of international travel?

“There’s so many questions about this, it’s there’s things related to immunity and infection and legal and technical and ethical aspects. But immunity is really an interesting one because we know that you know, we know that the vaccines protect against severe illness, but there’s still a lot of questions about how long immunity will last. So, will it wane over time? And how long does it take before it wanes?” said Melinda Mills, Director of the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science at the University of Oxford.