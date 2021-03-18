Are vaccine passports the future of international travel?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You may soon need a different kind of passport for traveling out of the country.
The idea of a “vaccine passport” is gaining steam.
The European Union just proposed coronavirus passes to let its 450 million residents travel freely across countries within the EU by summer.
It could be a life line to the tourism industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.
The United Kingdom is reportedly considering “vaccine certificates” too.
“There’s so many questions about this, it’s there’s things related to immunity and infection and legal and technical and ethical aspects. But immunity is really an interesting one because we know that you know, we know that the vaccines protect against severe illness, but there’s still a lot of questions about how long immunity will last. So, will it wane over time? And how long does it take before it wanes?” said Melinda Mills, Director of the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science at the University of Oxford.
The World Health Organization opposes any mandatory proof of vaccinations for international travel.
Travel experts don’t expect the U.S. government to require any sort of vaccine passport for travel within our country.
But private companies like airlines and cruise ships could require them on their own.
