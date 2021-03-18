Barberton man arrested on child exploitation charges

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man is behind bars after Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Monday for suspected child exploitation.
Michael P. Keeran, of Barberton, was charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition, according to authorities.
This arrest comes after the Ohio Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted Summit County Sheriff’s Office about an individual suspected of downloading child pornography.
After learning this information, a press release said, the sheriff’s office got a search warrant for a Barberton home on Elmwood Avenue.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Keeran was identified as the suspect.
Investigation also revealed that Keeran engaged in sex acts with two female juveniles, a release said.
Keeran is in Summit County Jail.
