Report: Browns ‘Hollywood’ star WR Rashard Higgins to stay in Cleveland for another season
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Rachel Vadaj | March 17, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 10:56 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roll out the red carpet because it looks like Browns WR Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins is here to put on a show for another season in Cleveland!

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Higgins is expected to sign a one-year deal.

There’s no denying the chemistry on the gridiron last season between Baker Mayfield and Higgins, who is a favorite target of our QB.

On the first night of free agency, Mayfield tweeted “what are we doing Hig?!?” to which Higgins answered, “Let’s run it back !!!”

Higgins used that same phrase as the caption to his latest Instagram video posted on Wednesday.

