Report: Browns ‘Hollywood’ star WR Rashard Higgins to stay in Cleveland for another season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roll out the red carpet because it looks like Browns WR Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins is here to put on a show for another season in Cleveland!
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Higgins is expected to sign a one-year deal.
There’s no denying the chemistry on the gridiron last season between Baker Mayfield and Higgins, who is a favorite target of our QB.
On the first night of free agency, Mayfield tweeted “what are we doing Hig?!?” to which Higgins answered, “Let’s run it back !!!”
Higgins used that same phrase as the caption to his latest Instagram video posted on Wednesday.
