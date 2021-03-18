Here’s what will be offered during Cleveland Restaurant Week (menus)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eateries participating in Cleveland Restaurant Week have released the menus they plan to offer.

The limited-time deal of three courses for $36 will be available at more than two dozen restaurants.

Click here to view the menus you can choose from March 14 to March 25.

Cleveland Restaurant Week takes place twice each year thanks to founding organization Cleveland Independents.

