Cleveland Restaurant Week to-go starts Thursday with 35 participating restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you want to enjoy your favorite food in the comfort of your own home?
You’re in luck. Cleveland Restaurant Week to-go starts Thursday with approximately 35 participating restaurants.
Get deals on items ranging from sandwiches to full-course meals. The offers are available from March 18 to March 31.
Specials are only offered for to-go dining. Delivery is not an option.
Click here for a list of participating restaurants and menus.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.