Cleveland Restaurant Week to-go starts Thursday with 35 participating restaurants

Cleveland Restaurant Week to-go starts Thursday with 35 participating restaurants
The Akron, Independence, Lakewood and Mentor locations of Melt Bar and Grilled are four of many restaurants participating in Cleveland Restaurant Week to-go. (Source: Melt Bar and Grilled)
By | March 18, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 5:55 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you want to enjoy your favorite food in the comfort of your own home?

You’re in luck. Cleveland Restaurant Week to-go starts Thursday with approximately 35 participating restaurants.

Get deals on items ranging from sandwiches to full-course meals. The offers are available from March 18 to March 31.

Specials are only offered for to-go dining. Delivery is not an option.

Click here for a list of participating restaurants and menus.

Edwin's Restaurant
Edwin's Restaurant
Parallax Restaurant and Lounge
Parallax Restaurant and Lounge (Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.