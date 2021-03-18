Driver injured after hitting fire truck on I-90, Cleveland Fire says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - EMS took a man to the hospital early Thursday morning after he drove into the back of a fire truck.
The fire department was blocking traffic due to an accident when a minivan struck Ladder 30 from behind, Cleveland Fire said.
The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 near E. 152nd Street.
Cleveland Fire said no firefighters were injured in the wreck.
The fire truck is damaged but was not taken out of service, according to a statement from Cleveland Fire.
