Elyria city council candidate stirs pot with billboards that take aim at city he hopes to serve

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A candidate for Elyria city council admitted his billboards that take shots at the very city he hopes to serve, are the result of an effort to “stir the pot.”
Jack Baxter, a retired IT worker, who ran for council unsuccessfully in 2019, has paid for two billboards on East Bridge Street.
One reads, “Will the last person leaving Elyria turn out the lights...”
The other refers to the city as, “The largest ghost town in Ohio.”
It also says “Population: declining” and “Take it slow you might miss something.”
“We think of this as if we’re the wooden spoon, and we’re stirring the pot of Elyria and all the good stuff has settled down to the bottom,” Baxter told 19 News. “We’re trying to get that good stuff to the top and make the city better.”
“This was designed to spur people to do some kind of action,” he added.
It has been met with some degree of criticism.
“When I saw the one billboard last week, I kind of rolled my eyes,” said Brandon Rutherford, who operates a community Facebook page and is active in local organizations. “I get that change needs to happen. Change absolutely needs to happen, but I kind of wish it would have been done slightly different.”
19 News asked Baxter how he would address his concerns if elected.
“We need as a council to do things that get citizens involved,” Baxter said. “We’ve got to get businesses working with an organization. We have to get something for citizens to join so they can be part of the solution.”
He said he hopes to re-establish a main street organization that brings stakeholders together.
