Families of those who died of COVID 19 getting federal funeral help from FEMA starting in April

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 538-thousand Americans have died from COVID. The emotional toll has been devastating, but that’s not the only suffering many have had to endure. Unexpected economic costs have made things all the worse. However, starting soon, FEMA will offer some relief.
Nearly 19-thousand people in Ohio have died of COVID 19. FEMA will be using funds recently passed by the democratically controlled congress to reimburse out-of-pocket expenses used to bury many of those who died of the coronavirus.
“Since March of last year, I’ve kept records of every individual who has passed away from COVID 19.”
Pernel Jones and Sons family has been in the funeral business since April 1st, 1973. Starting in April of 2021, family members of people who died of COVID 19 can get financial assistance to recover the monies they spent for burial from FEMA.
“A funeral can start, at least with us, at 55-hundred dollars with a burial and go up from there. That’s a significant dollar amount in any situation when the death is unexpected.”
The COVID 19 death had to have been after January 20, 2020.
It must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
Here’s how to Apply:
An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19.
Provide funeral expenses documents receipts, funeral home contract, etc. that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.
Funds will be received by a check or direct deposit, depending on which option you choose.
“I think it’s wonderful. It will just provide so much relief.”
Marcella Boyd Cox runs the 116-year-old E.F. BOYD, and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is Cleveland.
“Oh my god I just can’t imagine what the response is going to be from people. It’s really needed help at a time when people are suffering so much.”
Both Pernel Jones and Marcella Boyd Cox say they will contact their clients to let them know about the much-needed help. Jones, himself, had a COVID death in his family. His elderly father passed away due to coronavirus.
