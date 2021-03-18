FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and rain; wind gusts could exceed 50 mph at times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure will track just south of Ohio later today. The rain is falling and it will continue to fall all day. Over a half inch for most neighborhoods in the forecast. The reason for the ALERT, however, is the wind. A strong northeast wind will gust over 50 mph at times. Best chance of this will be along the lakeshore and west of Cleveland. The potential for power loss is there and sporadic wind damage. Travel impacts as well all day. That northeast wind will cause the Lake Erie water to pile up along the shore of Lorain and Erie Counties. A Lakeshore Flood warning is in effect for this reason. Colder air builds in as the day wears on. We expect the rain to end as a little winter mix this evening. The high winds continue throughout the night with wind gusts still over 50 mph at times. The sun shines tomorrow but it will be cold. A northeast wind in the forecast yet again with gusts over 30 mph. It’ll be a cold Friday night as the wind actually goes light. The pay off will be this weekend with sunshine and a warming trend by Sunday.