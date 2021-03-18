Georgia shootings heighten fear among Northeast Ohio Asian American community

By Avery Williams and Neeha Curtis | March 18, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 7:53 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States is experiencing an increase in violence against Asian Americans, according to experts.

Shootings at two spas in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening killed eight people, many of them women of Asian descent.

The attack is the latest tragedy to make headlines, but experts point to an uptick in racially-motivated violence starting in 2020.

Nearly 4,000 instances of violence toward Asian Americans were reported to Stop AAPI Hate between March 19, 2020 and February 28, 2021.

Stop AAPI Hate received 3,795 reports during that period. However, that number doesn’t reflect an true total due to underreporting, the California organization said in their national report.

The United States is experiencing an increase in violence against Asian Americans, according to experts. Anchor Neeha Curtis speaks with Tessa Xuan, of the Ohio Progressive Asian Women’s Leadership, about the fear in Asian American communities in Northeast Ohio.

If you are in need of support, Ohio Progressive Asian Women’s Leadership - @teamopawl on Facebook - is holding an online event Sunday.

