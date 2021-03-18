Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,104 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 18,114 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 995,785 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest in the state’s vaccine rollout as more individuals become eligible.
The 24-hour increase of 2,104 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 148,280 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 51,993 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 7,312 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
