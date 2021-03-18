Lakewood cell phone store shot up Tuesday

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroPCS store at Cove Avenue and Detroit Avenue was shot up following a verbal disagreement between a customer and an employee, according to a Facebook post made by City Council President Dan O’Malley.
O’Malley said the customer was arrested without incident shortly after the incident and is in custody. The employee was not injured.
The Councilman thanked police officers and other first responders for their quick work in apprehending the suspect.
