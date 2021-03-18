Location change: Summit County mass vaccination clinic to move to fairgrounds

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s been a change in location for the mass vaccination clinic headed to Summit County.
The clinic was initially planned for the Chapel Hill Mall. Now, it’s moved to the Summit County Fairgrounds, according to the Ohio Department of Health website.
The Summit County Fairgrounds are located at 229 E. Howe Road in Tallmadge.
The move in location comes the same week as an ownership change for Chapel Hill Mall.
Industrial Commercial Properties recently bought the building, according to a post on their Facebook page.
An opening date for the state-sponsored clinic hasn’t been released. The clinic isn’t accepting appointments at this time.
