Man shot to death while getting out of car, Akron homicide detectives say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Akron Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.
According to investigators, the 28-year-old man was shot multiple times while getting out of his vehicle just before 9 p.m. on Valdes Avenue near Peckham Street.
Police said the victim was shot by an unknown suspect. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
The Summit County Medical Examiner has not yet released the identity of the victim.
