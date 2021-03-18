Memorial garden for 11 women killed in Cleveland gets fully funded

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 10 years ago, 11 women were found murdered in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Although the pain of their passing continues to haunt the families and the neighborhood where the horrific crime happened there are plans are underway to ease the grief of those left behind to recall this recurring nightmare.
Reverend Jimmy Gates of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cleveland is leading the way, and he wants anyone who sees the memorial to understand its true meaning and impact.
“This garden will not only represent to the 11 families that’s left to put their lives back together again. But throughout the greater Cleveland and the Mount Pleasant area, it will be a sign of peace”, said Rev. Gates.
Isaac Robb is the Vice-President of planning and urban projects at Western Reserve.
He believes this memorial will serve as a vessel of peace.
“It is our collective responsibility to something that lifts and honors not only the memories of the women, but it also remembers the families,” said Robb.
Today that plot of land is empty, with exception of a little makeshift memorial.
All that remains are the haunting reminder of what happened here more than 10 years ago. Infamous Cleveland killer took the lives of 11 women.
Rev.Gates wants this to be a vision of hope and a valued part of this community and beyond.
“I would love for them to walk away or drive by and have a moment of reflection of what transpired to get to this point”, said Gates.
