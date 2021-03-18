More than 760,000 Ohioans will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Veronica DeLorenzo is counting down the days till she gets the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel... we’re getting there... we’re not out of the woods, but we’re getting there,” said DeLorenzo.
Come midnight, those 40 and up as well as those with certain medical conditions like cancer, COPD, heart disease, and obesity, are eligible to get their shot in the arm.
“It’s hoped that this turn actually means some measure of success,” said Dr. Michelle Medina, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Medina says she sleeps better at night knowing more Ohioans have the chance to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Medina wants to get as many people vaccinated as possible before another wave of the deadly virus strikes.
“The best defense against a variant is to simply cut it short, don’t let it circulate anymore,” said Dr. Medina.
Dr. Medina says the Cleveland Clinic has vaccinated more than 100,000 people so far.
She added she’s excited to be a part of this process in trying to defeat the coronavirus.
