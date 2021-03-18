Other children in the home during shooting that killed 17-year-old pregnant girl

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has obtained the heartbreaking 911 call from the grandmother of the 17-year-old victim.
In it, the grandmother tries to explain what happened to her oldest grandchild at home in Nelson Township Friday afternoon. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office says the girl died during an incident involving a gun.
The grandmother says she heard a loud boom and that her granddaughter was in the basement with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Zachary Blosser. He’s now been charged with 1st-degree murder and pleaded not guilty in court this week. According to the prosecutor, Blosser put a gun in his girlfriend’s mouth and pulled the trigger.
In the 911 call, the dispatcher tells the grandmother she’s sending help and for her to stay on the line. The grandmother says her granddaughter was shot in the mouth.
“Where did she shoot herself?” the dispatcher asks.
The grandmother answers, “downstairs, in the mouth. She’s in the basement.”
“Was it accidentally, or did she do it on purpose?” the dispatcher inquires.
“I’m not sure, I think it was - Zach said it was an accident,” the grandmother replies.
Several times throughout the 911 call, the grandmother is heard talking to Blosser in the background. When the dispatcher asks if anyone is doing CPR, the grandmother says Blosser had been doing so.
According to the grandmother, several children were in the house at the time of the shooting. She also explains to the dispatcher that she doesn’t know why the gun was out or loaded. During the call, she repeatedly asks whose gun it is.
The case is set to go before the Portage County grand jury Thursday.
