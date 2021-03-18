Pa. man charged in deadly Summit County accident, chase

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a 24-year-old Clifton Heights, Pa. man is now facing charges in connection to Tuesday’s deadly accident and chase.
Troopers said they tried to pull over Michael Simbo in Trumbull County Tuesday afternoon for speeding; however, he refused to stop.
Simbo then allegedly continued on the Ohio Turnpike and troopers said they called off the chase when it entered a construction zone.
After they cleared the construction zone, troopers said they tried to pull over Simbo again, but he kept going.
Simbo then exited at State Route 8 in Summit County.
Troopers said they called off the chase for a second time, due to speeds and dangerous road conditions.
Simbo crashed a short time later on Boston Mills Road in Boston Township.
Ramon Smith, 22, of Flint, Michigan, and Ari’onna Taylor, 16, of Chester, Pa., were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Simbo is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and failure to comply.
He is locked up in the Summit County Jail and will be arraigned on March 19.
Troopers added the BMW Simbo was driving was wanted in connection to a PA shooting.
