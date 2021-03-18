Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing man in neck outside Lakewood bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he stabbed another man in the neck during a fight outside a bar in Lakewood.
Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound in the neck when they arrived just before 9 p.m. to Riverwood Café, according to a press release.
Investigation suggests the victim was stabbed with a box cutter, police said.
EMS took the victim to Fairview Hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect was located shorty after officers got to the bar, police said.
He is in police custody, according to a press release.
A handgun was recovered during this incident, according to a police report.
Lakewood Police Department will continue investigating this stabbing.
