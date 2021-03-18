Special election dates set to fill Ohio state representative vacated by Marcia Fudge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor announced a timeline on Thursday for the primary and special elections in Ohio that will name a replacement for Marcia Fudge.
Fudge resigned from her position as the state representative for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District after being appointed as secretary of the United States Housing and Urban Development.
According to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the primary for Fudge’s seat will be held on Aug. 3, 2021 with the special election for state representative scheduled for Nov. 2.
“We wish her great success,” the governor added.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.