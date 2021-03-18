Summit County accused package thief behind bars, deputies looking for theft victims

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff deputies arrested the man they said stole packages and mail from multiple homes throughout the county.
Charles Dempsie Jr., 33, of Doylestown, was taken into custody on March 16 at a hotel in Green.
Deputies said Dempsie tried to flee, but was quickly captured after a foot chase.
According to Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree, numerous stolen items; including, prescription glasses, clothing, masks, vaping accessories and diapers were found inside his hotel room.
Fatheree said the thefts occurred in Coventry, Green, Barberton, Springfield and Akron.
Dempsie is charged with theft and also has outstanding warrants for aggravated drug possession, probation violation and parole violation.
Fatheree said additional charges are pending.
If anyone believes they were a victim of one of these thefts, they should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-8637.
So far, seven victims have been identified and their property has been returned to them.
