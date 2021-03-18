Trailer belonging to local Boy Scout Troop stolen

MONROE FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Boy Scout Troop 172 are still shocked their trailer full of camping equipment was stolen over the weekend from a church parking lot.
“That’s super sad, isn’t it?” scoutmaster Jeff Kline said. “I’m just guessing they needed that trailer, and they needed that size trailer.”
Kline and his team members noticed the trailer was gone Monday evening as he prepared for the troop’s weekly meeting at Twin Falls United Methodist. The trailer had $10,000 worth of camping equipment. Although the trailer was held by a tire clamp, those responsible for the theft dragged the trailer across the parking lot.
“That’s just amazing that somebody would be low enough to steal a trailer from the boy scouts,” he said.
The robbery keeps scout members from participating in one of the few activities that are possible in the midst of the covid pandemic. “For a lot of these scouts, they weren’t even in school,” Kline said. “Our outdoor trips, that’s their outlet to be able to get outside... And be around their friends while being socially distant.”
Community groups have provided Troop 172 with donations and tools in order to carry out future camping trips. Kline also hopes authorities can find whoever is responsible.
“If you do have a trailer, you check on it,” he added, “and do everything you can to lock it up. We thought we were doing the best we could do with it too. Sadly it just didn’t turn out that way.”
