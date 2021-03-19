Akron woman found burned in her own SUV 1 year ago: Symphonee Smith’s case still unsolved

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a year since a 29-year-old Akron woman’s body was found inside her burning car.
Symphonee Smith’s case is still unsolved, and Akron detectives are asking for the community’s help.
On March 17, 2020, at around 2 a.m., Akron firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Bank Street near the train tracks. After they put the fire out, they discovered human remains in the back seat.
“I couldn’t imagine being a parent of a 29-year-old having to bury her,” said Detective Sean Taylor with Akron Police. “It’s just one of those things; after speaking with her mom and speaking with her dad or whatever, you can just feel the pain radiate.”
This was not the first time the Akron woman had been targeted. On March 30, 2019, Smith and her friend were shot in front of the Northside Tavern on 956 North Howard Street. The shooter then chased the women while others robbed their car.
On March 9, 2020, just nine days before her murder, Smith was shot in the leg while sitting in her car in front of her home on West Dalton Avenue.
“We do believe she was specifically targeted, we do, but we just don’t know exactly why,” explained Detective Taylor. “What we do know is she ran with some pretty uncanny individuals in a crowd that she ran with. At this point in time, none of them have come forward to actually cooperate or tell us anything.”
Police released a video from a Circle K gas station on South Arlington Street. It was taken just a couple of hours before police found the burning SUV. In the video, you can see someone filling up a gas can. Detectives believe it’s connected to Smith’s murder.
“No one deserves to die like this,” said Detective Taylor. “No matter you know what they’re involved in, who they are, no one deserves to die that type of death.”
Detectives believe Smith was at her parents’ house the night she was killed and left to meet up with someone.
“For these types of crimes, when you see fires, and you know a body burnt up, it’s very likely to say yeah, maybe they were trying to get rid of evidence,” said Detective Taylor.
Detectives are encouraging anyone who knows anything, no matter how small, to speak up.
“We want people to say something, especially if they say they care about her,” said Smith. “It shouldn’t be a loyalty to the streets; it should be a loyalty to their friend that died.”
“People are impacted by violent crime, trauma, and it’s real to them and it’s such a horrific thing as you know,” said Lieutenant Michael Miller. “We’re asking to as an extension to the detective’s message if for a moment you can imagine yourself in their shoes, and if you could, you would want that degree of cooperation from the community. Sometimes people that consider themselves friends of someone are the most silent.”
Anyone with information regarding the two listed incidents is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also report information anonymously to Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS. You can also text the anonymous tips line at 274637.
