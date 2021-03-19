3 Cleveland police officers suspended after internal investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced Thursday that three police officers had been suspended without pay following an internal investigation. It began after it was found out that an officer used excessive force during an arrest. Patrol Officer John Petkac was fired on December 21, 2020, as a result of the investigation.
An internal investigation was conducted by the Cleveland Division of Police, Internal Affairs Unit. Findings of the investigation were sent to the Chief of Police for review and then submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Safety for final discipline. Director Howard determined that the officers committed violations from inaccurate reporting, negligent duty, and failure to intervene, according to the press release.
The suspended officers are Patrol Officer Patrick Valencic, Patrol Officer Michael Cozart, and Patrol Officer Richard Delvecchio. Their suspensions range from 14 to 30 days.
All officers were assigned to the Third District at the time the incident occurred. Read the disciplinary letters for Valencic, Cozart and Delvecchio.
