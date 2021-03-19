Cleveland State will feel the effects of March Madness well beyond March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unforgettable season in an otherwise forgettable year, summed up in one word.
“Incredible,” said Cleveland State University president Harlan Sands. “And put pandemic aside for a minute because if it wasn’t a pandemic, this campus would be exploding. That’s how big basketball is to Cleveland State.”
Underdog and relatively unknown schools like Cleveland State experience an application increase the next fall after appearing in the NCAA Tournament, the school getting introduced to millions of fans.
“There’s a pronounced historical bump in enrollment nationwide because of all this earned media and we’re getting it,” said Sands. “It’s really at the front of the university so it’s incredible how many people have reached out to me and to our team and athletics to learn more about Cleveland State because they’re hearing about our basketball team.”
Sands says the Cleveland State story transcends basketball and he says it’s a triumph of leadership, what he calls the “3 Cs: Culture, Classroom, and Court.”
But the university was winning before Coach Dennis Gates won the Horizon League and finished the season 19-7, according to Sands.
“Our numbers in the fall look really strong,” said Gates. “Our applications are up even before the basketball so now we’re trying to piggyback on their success.”
It was a big week for Cleveland State in addition to the tournament bid. They announced an in-person, outdoor graduation on May 15 at Progressive Field and the Wolstein Center, home of the Vikings, became home to Ohio’s largest vaccination clinic in the fight against COVID-19.
President Sands also had his contract extended five years, until 2026. But he said the success can be summed up by one phone call he received.
“Look, you don’t know me but my grandson, who’s 3, picked Cleveland State to win the NCAA Tournament so, that’s the kind of stuff, how do you put a price tag on that?”
It’s the third appearance for the Vikings in March Madness, their first since 2009.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.