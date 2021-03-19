Family of murder victim hoping for answers and way forward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland family of Stephanie Lee, just 29 years old, is grieving and hoping for some answers after Lee was shot and killed while sitting in a car at West 54th and Storer.
Lee, who has a young son and worked as a manager at a local Aldi’s, was with a friend, Alonszo Lewis, who was also killed as a gunman opened fire on the car. Both victims died at the scene.
“We’re quite sure she was just kind of in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said her sister Tina Speights.
Maria Ribnicky called her sister the light of the family and a devoted mom to her son.
“She was beautiful, she was outgoing, she was funny,” Ribnicky said through tears.
People in the neighborhood said they heard loud music into the night, and then just seconds after the music abruptly stopped, the gunshots, some said as many as 10, were fired.
“We’re broken, I am literally broken, I have this picture on my phone, and I talk to her every single day,” Ribnicky said, “She didn’t deserve this, not at all.”
Police have questioned some suspects but are not confirming an arrest.
“I don’t know what happened,” Ribnicky said, “I wish I knew what happened.”
“To narrow it down, our family is just not going to be the same,” Speights said.
The family has set up a go fund account.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.