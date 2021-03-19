Hometown hero works on mass vaccination front lines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Working the COVID-19 mass vaccination site is a massive operation, and one Private Amea Lillard never thought she would be on.
“I never thought about it not even one time, but I’m happy that I’m here and I’m helping” said Private Lillard.
Lillard stands beside more than 400 national guard members who have come to Cleveland to make sure you get vaccinated.
“It was many different feelings people were nervous they were excited people were sad I was like it’s a great thing you’re getting the vaccine” said Lillard.
Lillard’s job for the next 8 weeks is simple, make sure no one gets lost in the huge arena while trying to get their vaccine.
“You know I’m from Cleveland, so serving Cleveland is a great thing” said Lillard.
Members of the National Guard will be staffing the Wolstein Center for 12 hours a day 7 days a week, a job Lillard says she has pride in doing.
“Doing this I think about how proud I am of myself, and how proud I’m making my parents” said Lillard “it’s a great thing, I just want to keep making them proud”.
She’s a hometown hero, and is happy she accepted the call to serve not only her country but her neighbors.
