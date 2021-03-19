Market Garden Brewery offers 10 cent beer for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beer lovers, rejoice! A local brewery is encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine by offering an unbelievable deal on beer.
If you are one of the first 2,021 people to bring your completed COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate to Market Garden Brewery, you could secure a beer for only 10 cents.
Here’s how to redeem the offer:
1. Get the shot! (Click here if you’re unsure how to sign up.)
2. Register online by clicking here
3. Head to Market Garden Brewery with your completed COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
4. Choose from any Market Garden beer
5. Pay 10 cents
After 2,021 people follow these steps, the offer runs out. You can only redeem this deal once, according to the brewery’s website.
