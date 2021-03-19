Northeast Ohio weather: Major warming trend in the forecast, dry through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our fair weather friend, high pressure, will be this weekend’s dominant weather maker.
Expect tons of sunshine through the weekend, and a gradual warming trend, too.
Highs will top out in the low 50s on Saturday.
We’ll gain about 10 degrees on Sunday, with highs in the low 60s.
The warming trend will continue into next week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday and low to mid 60s Tuesday.
Some spots may get into the low 70s by next Wednesday.
There’s no rain in the forecast until the middle of next week.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.