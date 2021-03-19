Northeast Ohio Weather: A sun filled weekend just for you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big area of high pressure will be in our area today and right through the weekend. today will be windy and chilly, especially downwind of Lake Erie. The center of high pressure is to our northwest. It will track right over Ohio tonight. The wind goes light and temperatures crash well in the 20s. The high will then shift east this weekend allowing some warmer air to build in. Sunshine is in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s Saturday then we go into the 60s Sunday.