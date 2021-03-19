Ohio Investigative Unit cites Akron, Cleveland businesses for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local businesses are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited them on St. Patrick’s Day for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
Public House in Cleveland was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
PJ McIntyre’s Irish Pub in Cleveland was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
Smedley’s Bar in Cleveland was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
Cleveland Division of Police assisted the OIU in issuing these citations.
The citations stem from a lack of social distancing, the OIU said. OIU agents also saw patrons at all three locations standing while drinking, according to a press release.
Ray’s Pub in Akron was cited for hindering and improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
Agents found 150 patrons in the bar when they arrived, the OIU said.
Patrons sat side-by-side at the bar, didn’t practice social distancing and stood with drinks, according to a press release.
Rub’s Pub was also cited in Sept. and Oct for after hours sale - Rule 80, the OIU said.
These businesses may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor licenses.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.