Parma sports bar to add police presence after customer, security guard killed in shooting

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma sports bar is increasing their security by adding a police presence after two men were killed in a shooting on March 13.
Sean Michael Acierno and Timoteo “Tim” Cruz died early Saturday morning at the Parma location of Rookies Sports Bar & Grill.
Cruz, an off-duty Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Corrections Officer, was working as a security guard when the shooting occurred. Parma Police and the community have hailed Cruz a hero.
Rookies posted an update on their Facebook page Saturday announcing a closure until further notice.
Thursday, the sports bar shared their next steps: “There will be changes, some subtle and some more evident. You will see a police presence in our locations, uniformed and plain clothed officers. They will not be there counting your drinks or spoiling a good night out, they are there strictly to ensure the comfortability of our staff and patrons.”
Rookie’s announcement comes the same week that the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office adapted their policy on off-duty security jobs.
Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland said he will no longer allow deputies and corrections officers to work off-duty security jobs at bars until he can review the current policy.
