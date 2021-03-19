Stark County doctor arrested for attempting to murder his wife’s unborn child

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service arrested a Jackson Township doctor on charges of Attempted Murder Friday.
The Jackson Township Police Department and Stark County Prosecutor’s Office investigated Dr. Yousif Alhallaq and accused him of attempting to cause the death of his wife’s unborn child, according to a press release issued by police.
He was transported to the Stark County Jail and charged with attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.
Police said the incident is an on-going investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.
