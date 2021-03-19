Suspected Cleveland gang members linked to shootouts, drug trafficking indicted on numerous felonies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of suspected gang members are facing an array of felony charges stemming from crimes that occurred in Cleveland over the last 15 months.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said three suspects believed to be part of the “Laflexico” gang were taken into custody.
- Antonio Rodriguez, 18
- Jorge Gonzalez, 23
- Juan Fontanez, 26
Arrest warrants have been filed for five others for allegedly participating in criminal gang activity between December 2019 and March 2021.
- Demerio Sancheze Lewis Watkins, 20
- Donald Haley III, 20
- Oscar Pruitt Jr., 23
- Kato Lewis, 24
- Timothy Looby, 26
Each suspect has been indicted on the following felony charges:
- Participating in a criminal gang
- Felonious assault
- Improperly discharging into habitation
- Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises
- Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
- Having weapons under disability
- Trafficking
- Drug possession
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possessing criminal tools
- Tampering with evidence
- Failure to comply
- Receiving stolen property
The Laflexico gang is primarily based out of Cleveland’s West side, according to the prosecutor’s office, near West 7th Street and Marquardt Avenue, West 112th Street and Lorain Avenue, and West 90th Street and Madison Avenue.
Investigators said Laflexico gang members were involved in an April 2020 shooting near West 31st Street and Clark Avenue. Multiple residences, including many homes with children inside, were struck by gunfire before the suspects fled from the area.
In November 2020, the gang was also allegedly involved in a shootout near West 6th Street and Marquardt Avenue.
“Gun violence has increased dramatically over the last few years and can largely be attributed to these criminal gangs and their gun-toting members,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “We are dedicated to eliminating these gangs to make our community a safer place.”
Several other incidents with Laflexico members are believed to involve illegal use of firearms, fleeing from police, and trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
