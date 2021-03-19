U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in connection to New Philadelphia murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man wanted by New Philadelphia Police for complicity to commit murder.
Tequan Franklin was arrested in Warrensville Heights at a convenience store, according to a press release.
Police allege that Franklin and Sajjaad Butler, 19, are responsible for the death of 22-year-old Gaven Carlisle, who was fatally shot on March 5.
Police investigation suggests Franklin, Butler and Carlisle met for a drug deal near the 600 block of 11th Drive NW in New Philadelphia, according to a release.
Carlisle was shot and killed during the encounter, U.S. Marshals said in a release.
Butler was arrested March 5 in Canton, police said.
U.S. Marshals partnered with local law enforcement agencies for this arrest.
